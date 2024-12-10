After His Brother Proposed During His Wedding Reception, He Hired Someone To Pretend To Have An Affair With The Brother In Order To Ruin His Relationship

For some reason, certain people love being the center of attention, even when at an event for someone else.

What would you do if your brother proposed in the middle of your wedding reception even when you specifically asked him not to?

That is what happened to the man in this story, and he was irate so he found a way to ruin his brother’s relationship with his fiancee.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Brother Ruined My Wedding By Proposing So I Ruined His Proposal I (35m) have a young brother “Todd” (29m) who had a complicated birth and had to stay a month in the ICU and because of that my parents have always doted on him and almost denied him nothing, even if it was to the detriment of my sister “Abby” (32f) and I. My brother drinks in on the attention and has on more than one occasion made himself the center of attention at either my, my sister’s, or a cousin’s special event. Because of this Abby and I have a strained relationship with Todd and our parents.

Lucy was just as bad as Todd.

Unfortunately, Todd met and fell in love with “Lucy” (24f) who announced her own pregnancy at the baby shower my mom held for Abby. When I proposed to my wife “Michelle” (30f) I just wanted to elope but she really wanted her family to be there so I invited my family out of obligation. While out, my best man “Jim” (35m) noticed a receipt from a jewelry store slipped out of Todd’s pocket. Jim confronted Todd about this which led to an argument.

OP uninvited Todd to his wedding.

Jim told me everything and I told Todd that he was no longer going to be a groomsman because I knew he was going to propose at my wedding. Todd cried to our parents and which led to a blow out. In my parents’ eyes, since Todd never admitted that he was going to propose to Lucy at my wedding I was unfairly judging him. I refused and brought up Todd’s past behavior.

OP reinvited Todd but demoted him from groomsman to guest.

My parents couldn’t refute this and got Todd to agree to not try anything at my wedding.

This wasn’t enough to convince me to let him be a groomsman but I warned him that if, as a guest, he’d try anything I would make him regret it. Fast forward to the wedding and surprise surprise Todd walked over to Lucy and proposed to her during Michelle’s father-daughter dance and did it in a way so that EVERYONE would notice.

It’s time for revenge.

Cue my revenge, Jim and I had hired a woman to pretend to be Todd’s side piece who cornered Todd and Lucy and claimed that she was pregnant with his baby. Todd denied this but when she called his phone, I gave her his number and messed with Todd’s phone to incriminate him, it didn’t look good. Lucy threw the ring back at Todd and left in tears.

Todd knew OP was responsible.

When Todd saw the smile on my face he knew that it was me and I didn’t respond to a single call/text from him or my parents until after the honeymoon. Lucy has thrown Todd’s stuff out and has been denying access to their kid. Todd is furious and is demanding that I clear his name.

He’ll never pay I’m sure.

I sent him a text saying that I had no idea what he was talking about as well as a screenshot of a bill for the wedding and gave a vague message demanding reimbursement for half of the wedding costs. Michelle knew the whole time what I was planning and gave me the green light after Todd ruined her moment with her dad, so I felt pretty good, but now even Abby thinks I went too far.

This might be taking things too far, but honestly, Todd had it coming.

Let’s look at the comments on Reddit to see what other people think.

This commenter points out that the child is the real victim.

Here is someone who thinks it was extreme.

People can only take so much.

A plan should have been in place for the reception.

This commenter thinks the brother deserved it.

It is extreme, but the brother deserves it.

