Airbnb Host Tried To Charge Her More Money Eight Months After She Booked The Place. – ‘Now I can get triple the amount. So I’m going to double it.’

Well, I don’t like the sound of this!

A TikTokker named Morgan posted a video and told viewers quite a story about an Airbnb rental that she booked many months ago…but things recently took a frustrating turn…

Morgan said the owner of the Airbnb wanted to charge her more money than originally agreed on eight months after she made her booking and told viewers, “Because there is no reason why an Airbnb host should personally call me and say, ‘Hey, I see the day that you booked something. We have a big event coming up that weekend.’ I literally had the inside information on when this date was for said event, because I work with the company.”

She continued, “Keep in mind, I had already booked the reservation eight months in advance. I paid for the entire thing in full. And what did they do? He’s like, ‘Hey, sorry, I cannot rent it to you for the price that we agreed to prior via Airbnb. Now I can get triple the amount. So I’m going to double it. Are you willing to pay that?’ And I was like, ‘Is this allowed?’”

Morgan said, “Is this allowed? Can a host all of a sudden try to cancel or modify your reservation for the price that you have listed? And he did this not through the Airbnb app.”

She continued, “They called me personally. I don’t think it should be allowed, but I feel like I’m gonna have to pay the price anyways, because there’s like nothing else available for the amount of people I’m going to have with me.”

Morgan ended her video by saying, “I literally hate people who price gouge. This is ridiculous.”

Morgan posted a follow-up video and said that she was told by Airbnb representatives that the Airbnb host would be in trouble with the company for canceling her reservation.

Later, she got a message from the person she booked the rental with and was told that her reservation was canceled.

Morgan added that the unit she booked for $1,200 was now being advertised for $4,000 on the dates she was planning to stay there.

Morgan posted a third video and said that she ended up getting another rental for her trip and that Airbnb gave her a discount because of the trouble she had.

Sounds pretty fishy to me…

