Airbnb Guests Found The Kitchen Cabinets And Refrigerator Zip-Tied Shut At Their Rental. It Gets Weirder.

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is weird…

A group of ladies documented the odd experience they had at an Airbnb rental on TikTok where the owner was pretty strict about the rules.

Stephanie, the woman who posted the video, said that the Airbnb host left the group a binder that contained the rules of the house.

She and her friends quickly noticed that all the cabinets in the kitchen and even the refrigerator were zip-tied shut.

The group had a weird feeling about the house and they discovered that the garage door was open and the owner’s car was there.

Yeah, this whole situation is odd…

@she.stewards

The night we wont forget. This airbnb was absolutely ridiculous! @Lauren #shitshow #travel #spookymansion #momfriends

♬ original sound – she.stewards

I guess the owner didn’t think they were trustworthy, huh?

