Amazon Customer Shared A Hack For Reusing Those Ever Present Shipping Bags. – ‘You just fold them inside out.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@emilyinmn

I did not know about this!

A woman named Emily posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip about Amazon delivery bags.

Source: TikTok

Emily said, “Learn something new every day. I had no idea that these bags could be used to return things.”

Source: TikTok

She continued, “You just fold them inside out. Put whatever you’re gonna return.”

Emily said that people can reseal the bags and then send them on their way.

Bam!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@emilyinmn

i was today years old … slightly embarrased that i just learned that the @Amazon bags can be turned inside out for returns. like excuse me?! i should not be allowed to be an adult #amazonfind #adulting #amazonreturns #whatiorderedvswhatigot #learnsomethingnew #isthisreallife

♬ original sound – emilyinMN

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Hey, this is pretty impressive!

