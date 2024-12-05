Amazon Customer Shared A Hack For Reusing Those Ever Present Shipping Bags. – ‘You just fold them inside out.’

I did not know about this!

A woman named Emily posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip about Amazon delivery bags.

Emily said, “Learn something new every day. I had no idea that these bags could be used to return things.”

She continued, “You just fold them inside out. Put whatever you’re gonna return.”

Emily said that people can reseal the bags and then send them on their way.

Bam!

Check out the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person spoke up.

Hey, this is pretty impressive!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!