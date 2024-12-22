Aunt Fulfills Nephews’ Souvenir Requests From Trip, But Their Mother Criticizes Her For Not Balancing The Gift Count

Gift-giving is supposed to be about the thought, but it can get tricky when fairness comes into play.

So, what would you do if two kids asked for different souvenirs, but one asked for more than the other? Would you add extra gifts to even things out? Or stick to exactly what they wanted?

In today’s story, one aunt finds herself in this very dilemma.

Here’s everything that happened…

AITA for getting more souvenirs for one nephew than the other? I have two nephews: ‘John’(15) and ‘Thomas’(12). Recently, I went on a trip to the U.S. It’s my first trip to America. I asked them if they wanted anything, and the boys both wanted autographed stuff. Thomas wanted a signed basketball and jersey from his favourite team, while John requested four autographed novels by his favourite author.

Buying exactly what they asked for somehow wasn’t good enough.

They both did some research and gave me the store names. I managed to get all the requested items. My sister, though, said I should have gotten Thomas a couple of other gifts since it isn’t good for him to see his brother get twice as many gifts. I told her I got what they wanted, but she said it would have been thoughtful of me to find additional souvenirs. AITA?

Yikes! Technically, the nephews didn’t have to get any souvenirs at all.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this.

Here’s a great point.

Agree! The mom should stop making this an issue.

As this person points out, the kids got exactly what they asked for.

This is how it should be.

They got exactly what they wanted. What more can you actually ask for?

