Aunt Swipes Dad’s Gifted Chocolates, And Niece Wonders If Calling Her Out Would Make Her Seem Too Bitter

WIBTA if I sent a text to my aunt about the chocolates she stole? Let me give you guys some context before I get to the main situation. Last weekend I woke up to my bank account being hacked and most of my money gone. I had to contact my bank and they told me it could take 10-30 days to get my money back. Problem was that last week is the worst week for me to be out money, due to so many birthdays and other gatherings I needed to buy gifts for. My dad was very kind and he helped me out by lending some money until I was financially set again to pay him back.

My dad is in love with Lindor chocolates, so while I was out shopping I bought him an expensive box of Lindor chocolates as a way of thanking him for saving me last week. My aunt was staying with us for a week and was telling me how she and her grandchildren love ferrero rocher chocolate. I thought I’d do something nice and grab her a box of ferrero rocher. (Keep in mind the specific chocolate brands). When I got home I unloaded all of my groceries and I grabbed the box of ferrero rocher. I explicitly told her “I got these ferrero rocher chocolates for you and your grandkids” and she was very thankful and happy. My dad was very grateful I got him the Lindor box.

My cousin came to pick her up on Thursday and as she was leaving I saw the Lindor box that I had gotten for my dad in her bag. After she left I asked my dad if he gave he the lindor box and he said he thought I gave it to her. He told me that she was probably confused and assumed both chocolate boxes were for her. But how when I explicitly said ferrero rocher. I’m quite upset because it wasn’t just about the chocolate box, it’s about thanking my dad for getting me out of a possible hole last week.

Also since I know it was deliberate, and if she needed it all she had to do was just ask and I would have given it to her and just bought another one for my dad. This situation came up while me and my friends were discussing family and Christmas. I expressed how I want to send a text saying “Hey have you seen the chocolate box I got for my dad I can’t seem to find it.” My friends said it would be an AH move because at the end of the day it’s just chocolates and she’s family, also if she needed them so bad that she had to steal them I should be more understanding. I thought I’d come and ask Reddit WIBTA if I sent that text?

