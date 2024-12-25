December 25, 2024 at 8:49 am

Ben & Jerry’s Customer Showed Why She Was Less Than Thrilled With The Ice Cream She Purchased. – ‘It’s one big brownie.’

by Matthew Gilligan

There’s nothing quite like a cozy night on the couch with a tub of ice cream, right?

You better believe it!

And I think we can also agree that if the ice cream ain’t up to par, things just aren’t the same…

A woman named Atusa posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why things weren’t up to par with the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream she purchased.

Atusa showed viewers what was going on in the container and, as you will see, it’s mostly brownie and very little ice cream.

The text overlay reads, “They dead *** forgot the ice cream in my Ben & Jerry’s.”

She added, “It’s one big brownie.”

I’m not sure what to think about this one…

Take a look at the video.

@atusatuse

@benandjerrys i need answers!!

♬ original sound – atusa

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer seemed confused…

This isn’t how ice cream is supposed to look!

