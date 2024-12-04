Boss Told An Employee That He’d Get A Bonus If He Worked On His Day Off, But Three Weeks Later He Still Hadn’t Been Paid. So He Elevated The Issue And Cost His Boss $25,000.

If your boss asks you a favor, like agreeing to give up a day off to come to work, it’s time to negotiate!

In today’s story, an employee agrees to come into work on a day off only if he can get a bonus on top of his regular pay.

The boss agrees, but that’s just the beginning of the drama.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Made my ex-boss loss ~ 25,000 on his salary I use to work at a Wendy’s as a manager. It was already a bad job, but my general manager was nice, and most employees were easy to deal with. All this started when I was already working ~65hr/week.

He worked multiple days without a day off.

I was offered a $100 bonus to work one of my only days off. I decided to do it, and later that week – before I had even been paid – I was asked to come in again. I said this time I would like $150 as at this point I had worked almost 23 days without any days off. They said they’d do it, so in I went.

He didn’t get paid for the bonus.

Cut forward 3 weeks, I’ve been asking about my money for a while now. I am told by my general manager that I could speak to my district manager as he would be in later that night. The conversation goes like me:”hey, do you know what’s going on with the bonus? I’m owed $250 with both the days” district manager: “well, that’s why I came here. The store has been having trouble making money.”

He tried to explain the situation to the district manager.

So, basically he’s telling me that my performance isn’t good enough. At this point I’m working dinner rush and the whole night with me and three others, my gf, best friend and other friend that has grown close. district manager: “your shift isn’t making as much money as others, and your drive time is higher” Me: “well, we are doing all we can. It takes extra time when we only have half the number of people with the same amount of customers.”

The district manager finally told him the truth…

district manager: “that’s really no excuse.” Me: “when am I going to receive my bonus?” My dm was a very sheepish man, so he is very obviously scared when he tells me this. district manager: “we can not give you a bonus until the revenue rises and drive time goes down.”

He didn’t know what to say.

I am speechless at this point. The rest of the conversation was a blur. I grew up on the south side, you didn’t mess with people’s money.

He talked to this co-workers.

A day passes. I’ve had time to collect myself and speak to my entire crew. Everyone agrees to walk out with me. So I call my district manager. The phone starts to ring, but then it cuts off.

He finally left a voicemail message for the district manager.

He declined my call. So I called him again, and again and again. Finally I just leave him a voicemail. Me: “look, Jakob you need to talk to me, you have until 8:45 to call me back or all of night crew is done.”

He waits for Jakob to send an email to his boss.

At this point it is 7:30. I go into my office and start watching my bosses email. She leaves it open and logged in, I figured he would probably email her before calling me. Around 20 minutes of watching this email, and boom. An email pops up. “Emergency:Lonnie”

He was ready to walk out…

This idiot put my name on the email. So of course I read it. Long story short, in the email, it was him trying to make sure my general manager was going to be ready to go to work. Aka: he wasn’t going to call me or give me my money, so I get all my people together and we walk out leaving everything out all the meat all the toppings, the fryer. Everything.

He quit.

The next day I turn in my keys. About a week later I’m called by my brother. Me: “ what’s up.” Brother: “Jacob lost all off his stores. He has to go back to Indiana.”

Jakob should’ve paid the bonus.

My brother worked at the store as well. If you don’t know, district manager’s pay is based on the amount of stores they have and how much they make. When he moved to Indiana his wages got reduced for 65,000 to around~ 40,000. All this for $250.

Lying is the big issue here. You can’t agree to pay a bonus, not pay the bonus and think you’ll get away with it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Businesses need to be run honestly.

Businesses shouldn’t mess with employees’ pay.

This reader can relate to this story…

Don’t let the $250 go…

He should’ve called Jakob back.

This reader likes how the story ended for Jakob.

I wonder how many other employees were promised bonuses they never got.

This guy doesn’t deserve to be a business owner.

