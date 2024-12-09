Car Owner Said A Mechanic Tried To Rip Her Off At His Auto Shop. – ‘There’s nothing wrong with the hood latch. It was just the sensor.’

There are so many stories about bad and dishonest mechanics out there…that’s a fact!

And here’s another one…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why she was upset after she claimed a mechanic tried to rip her off.

She told viewers, “I got taken advantage of by a car mechanic” and said she took her ride into an auto shop because a sensor in her vehicle kept beeping telling her that her hood was open.

The woman dropped her car off on a Monday and when she showed up on Wednesday to pick it up, she was told it would take another day to fix the issue.

Thursday came and went, and on that Friday, the mechanic called her and said that her car’s battery, sensor, and hood latch all needed to be replaced.

She was still grieving from a death in the family, so she initially told the mechanic to do whatever he needed to do.

Her husband caught wind of what was going on and he told her that the car’s battery had been replaced recently.

She told viewers, “I’m really frustrated because I feel like I got taken advantage of. There’s nothing wrong with the hood latch. It was just the sensor. And so they scammed me out of a bunch of money, and right now, money is a little bit tight.”

She added, “I hate people that scam other people.”

Check out the video.

@beachgem10 I hate people who scam other people. Unfortunately, this was a hard day and I really wanted to be at Trunk or Treat on time for my kiddos, so I let it go… for now at least #scam #mechanic #stpete #carproblems ♬ original sound – Beachgem10

A lot of shady characters out there these days…

