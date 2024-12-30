Cat Owner Warned People About Letting Their Pets Eat And Drink Out Of Steel Bowls

Cat owners…you need to listen up…

A TikTokker posted a video and gave cat owners a heads-up about something that most folks probably never think about: stainless steel bowls.

She told viewers, “Go to your bowls right now. If you have any metal bowls like this one, throw ’em away.”

She added, “They’re poison to your cats. You can only have glass or ceramic or porcelain.”

The woman talked about her cat wrote, “She has an auto [immune] disease that triggered her boo-boo. But the bowls are not safe for her specifically. All my other cats are fine and I also have about 20 different bowls, so they’re always eating & drinking out of fresh water and always have fresh wet food.”

She added, “Anyways, any metal bowls or plastic is bad for your cat with an autoimmune disease. I literally chucked my cats water fountain out yesterday because its plastic. Even if you clean the filters and clean it by hand every week. It doesn’t matter, it’s all toxic. Doctor told me today to get rid of any stainless [steel] and metal bowls too.”

Here’s the video.

@maddzz0420 WARNING PHOTOS AT END !!! Pepper has a #rodentulcer we just got back from the vet she had to get a cortizone shot. Im NOT saying these bowls caused this to pepper. But they will not help the healing process either. She has an auto immunue disease that triggered her booboo. But the bowls are not safe for her specifically . All my other cats are fine ! and i also have about 20 different bowls, so they’re always eating & drinking out of fresh water and always have fresh wet food ! Anyways any metal bowls or plastic is bad for your cat with an autoimmune disease. I literally chucked my cats water fountain out yesterday because its plastic. Even if you clean the filters and clean it by hand every week. Its doesnt matter its all toxic !!!! Doctor told me today to get rid of any stainless steal and metal bowls to!!! If your are coming for advice or help i can offer what i know !!! Go fund me for peavhes is in my bio as well. Shes another kitten im helping woth upper respiratory infection. I use shallow wide mouth glass and ceramic now #catbowls #catsafety #catrodentulcer #pepperthecat #pepperthetuxedocat #catsores #cathealth #cattips101 #catknowledge #cathealthtips ♬ original sound – maddzz0420

I’ve never heard this before…

