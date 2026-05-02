Father Was Determined To Get His Way With A Customer Service Agent, But Just Ended Up Embarrassing Everyone Instead

Isn’t it lovely when some employees prove their mean customers wrong with just a few clicks?

This kid shares how his annoying dad embarrassed himself by acting like a regular customer!

Check out the full story.

I am so sorry to the poor employee who had to deal with my father this morning It is the day after Thanksgiving at 8:30am and my father arises with what I am sure is a monster headache to scroll Black Friday deals for tax software. He has been using brand A for years but has recently discovered that the price for the 2019 version is too high for his tastes.

UH OH…

So we are all sitting drinking coffee and he is grumbling at his computer and announcing to a room full of people who don’t give a flying f that brand B is on sale at big box for only 20.99. Dad decides to call brand B customer service on speaker phone. We all got to listen to the robo voice as it tried to guide his grumpy *** through options. Dad is yelling “PRODUCT FEATURES” so loudly that I am sure the neighbors were rudely awakened. Finally he gets to the point where the weary robo voice says “you need to speak to an agent unfortunately Brand B agents will not be available until Monday.”

This is where it gets worse!

Any normal person would have hung up the phone and launched the website. Not my father, though. We all got to listen to my dad abuse the robo voice some more until he grumbles to literally no one because we all don’t care, “I guess I will have to call Monday.” We all breathed a sigh of relief when he disconnected the call and thought we were done. Nope not done. Grumpy dad decides to call Brand A customer service. Brand A, unlike Brand B, had a very unlucky agent available. This is the person who gets not only my respect, but also my sincerest apologies for the annoying wreck that is my father.

He knew this wasn’t going to end well!

Keep in mind my dad thinks we all care so this is all on speaker for us to hear: Agent: thank you for calling Brand A. How may I help you today? Dad: grumbles nonsensically about how he is a decade long customer and is unhappy. Agent: Excellent, sir, may I get your email so I can pull up your account information ? Dad: grudgingly provides email address followed up by, your product is priced too high this year I need this fixed. Big box has brand B on sale today for 20.99.

Agent was simply doing his job…

Agent: well, if you would let me finish the vetting process for your account for security purposes… Dad: I am perfectly secure I want to know what you are going to do for me. Agent: well ok sir, we can’t give you brand A for 20.99 as that would be devaluing our product. Dad: more nonsense grumbling. Agent: well sir, it sounds like you will be using brand B this year. Have a great day! Would you like to fill out a four question survey to express your feelings?

That’s INSANE!

Dad: I don’t need four questions. Here is one answer. I AM UNSATISFIED. Agent: have a wonderful day sir. Click. I am so sorry for you having to suffer through my dad’s nonsense. Truly. Know this: you had a room of people silently cheering you on. We all know my dad is a ****. We are sorry sometimes the rest of humanity is exposed.

GEEZ! That sounds embarrassing! ‘

Why would this dad bring this situation upon himself?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user has picked their favorite part from the story!

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This user shares how his old father also had a similar experience.

This user’s mom is of a similar nature!

Somebody’s secretly happy here!

If you liked this post, check out this story about a restaurant customer who went ballistic over missing carrots.