Charge Nurse Kept Bullying Staff, But When She Took Five Minutes Off This Nurse’s Lunch Break, She Gave Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine
Saying that being a nurse is not easy is an understatement.
This nurse shares a little about her routine, more specifically about her co-worker who decided to make everyone’s day a bit harder.
So she maliciously complied and stood up for herself.
Let’s read the story.
Remind me of my work hours?? I will remind you of my work hours
A few years ago now I worked as a nurse in Wales.
There was a junior sister there who was an odd woman.
She would openly bully a couple of staff members by telling them to do a faster hand over by entering the room several times during said hand over to tell them to be quicker.
She was told that they would be a lot quicker if they hadn’t been made to stop several times during their report.
She had a pattern of treating others as if they were inferior to her.
I didn’t drive at the time so had to take the bus, one early shift the bus was a bit late which made me 5 minutes late to the start of the shift.
I was told by ‘Junior Sister’ that I would need to take the 5 minutes off my 20 minute coffee break or work an additional 5 minutes at the end of my shift.
When I started to voice my annoyance at being punished for something out of my control, I was told ‘your working hours are from 7-30 am to 3-00pm with one 20 minute break’.
I chose to deduct the 5 minutes from my already short break as leaving 5 minutes late would leave me late for my bus home.
She obliged. But she was playing the long game.
A few shifts later I was getting on with my work and had a few care plans to rewrite, at the time all notes were hand written.
As I had been a bit frosty with junior sister, just keeping any conversations strictly professional, I sat down to start rewriting said care plans.
Junior Sister asked if I wanted a hand to which I replied “if you would like to, thank you”, to which she picked a bunch up and went into her office.
Everything seemed normal, but soon an opportunity appeared.
Cue malicious compliance, bang on 3 pm I packed up my things grabbed my coat and made a point of saying goodbye to junior sister, she looked up from her desk and asked me where I was going to which I responded “home”.
She said she was still writing my care plans and asked if I would write a couple so she could get them done quicker.
How interesting…
Yes, you guessed it, I replied with, ‘ my working hours are from half seven till three.
I get no leeway when my bus is late so I will no longer be staying after my shift has finished, I will just hand over any outstanding jobs to the next shift’ to which I walked off.
I would like to say the look on her face was priceless, but I had already left the ward and didn’t see it.
So worth losing 5 minutes to not be able to finish my food on my break.
What goes around comes around.
Let’s see what Redditors have to say.
A reader sounds baffled.
This person sounds experienced.
Another reader chimes in.
This commenter compliments her response.
Same energy.
This person makes a suggestion.
Imagine being this petty over 5 minutes.
Someone needs to get a life.
