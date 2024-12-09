Charge Nurse Kept Bullying Staff, But When She Took Five Minutes Off This Nurse’s Lunch Break, She Gave Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine

Saying that being a nurse is not easy is an understatement.

This nurse shares a little about her routine, more specifically about her co-worker who decided to make everyone’s day a bit harder.

So she maliciously complied and stood up for herself.

Let’s read the story.

Remind me of my work hours?? I will remind you of my work hours A few years ago now I worked as a nurse in Wales. There was a junior sister there who was an odd woman. She would openly bully a couple of staff members by telling them to do a faster hand over by entering the room several times during said hand over to tell them to be quicker. She was told that they would be a lot quicker if they hadn’t been made to stop several times during their report.

She had a pattern of treating others as if they were inferior to her.

I didn’t drive at the time so had to take the bus, one early shift the bus was a bit late which made me 5 minutes late to the start of the shift. I was told by ‘Junior Sister’ that I would need to take the 5 minutes off my 20 minute coffee break or work an additional 5 minutes at the end of my shift. When I started to voice my annoyance at being punished for something out of my control, I was told ‘your working hours are from 7-30 am to 3-00pm with one 20 minute break’. I chose to deduct the 5 minutes from my already short break as leaving 5 minutes late would leave me late for my bus home.

She obliged. But she was playing the long game.

A few shifts later I was getting on with my work and had a few care plans to rewrite, at the time all notes were hand written. As I had been a bit frosty with junior sister, just keeping any conversations strictly professional, I sat down to start rewriting said care plans. Junior Sister asked if I wanted a hand to which I replied “if you would like to, thank you”, to which she picked a bunch up and went into her office.

Everything seemed normal, but soon an opportunity appeared.

Cue malicious compliance, bang on 3 pm I packed up my things grabbed my coat and made a point of saying goodbye to junior sister, she looked up from her desk and asked me where I was going to which I responded “home”. She said she was still writing my care plans and asked if I would write a couple so she could get them done quicker.

How interesting…

Yes, you guessed it, I replied with, ‘ my working hours are from half seven till three. I get no leeway when my bus is late so I will no longer be staying after my shift has finished, I will just hand over any outstanding jobs to the next shift’ to which I walked off. I would like to say the look on her face was priceless, but I had already left the ward and didn’t see it. So worth losing 5 minutes to not be able to finish my food on my break.

What goes around comes around.

Let’s see what Redditors have to say.

A reader sounds baffled.

This person sounds experienced.

Another reader chimes in.

This commenter compliments her response.

Same energy.

This person makes a suggestion.

Imagine being this petty over 5 minutes.

Someone needs to get a life.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.