Chick-fil-A Customer Was Learned She Can Order Using Apple CarPlay. – ‘Why am I barely finding this out?’

Well, I learned something new today…

A woman named Poonam posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip about how they can order their food at Chick-fil-A.

Poonma showed viewers the display screen in her car and the Chick-fil-A app was pulled up.

The text overlay reads, “Just found out I can order Chick-fil-A on my car. I am never losing weight.”

The caption to Poonam’s video reads, “Cause why am I barely finding this out?”

I think a lot of folks out there are gonna take advantage of this!

Check out the video.

@poonam.sidhu

cause why am I barely finding this out

♬ original sound – †

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person offered some tips.

Another viewer has been there.

And one TikTok user wishes it was another day…

Did you know about this?

