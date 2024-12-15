Construction In the Apartment Next Door Woke Her Up Way Too Early On A Saturday Morning, So She Played “Baby Shark” On A Loop

Being woken up early on a Saturday for no reason except for someone else’s lack of consideration is super annoying! Would you let them get away with it, or would you get back at them?

The maintenance man woke us up at 6am with hammering in the empty apartment next door, so I got even 🎶🎵🎶 This is 2nd day in a row that they’ve done this, but it’s Saturday today, my guy. I simply got up, asked my husband to be patient with me (as he’s staring at me, confused, cuz he saw the look on my face and knew someone was about to get it).

It was music revenge!

I went to the bathroom that’s adjoining the sawing and hammering. I put Baby Shark on a loop and taped my phone to the wall. The saw stopped almost immediately.

They actually apologized!

We could hear them talking from one room to another, but the hammering was still happening. By 8am, there was silence. 8:47am they knocked on the door and apologized for waking us up and said they hope we have a good weekend.

They didn’t mention the music.

Nothing about the music. But they are switching to pulling carpet for the day. Which is quiet.

She won!

I thanked them and wished them luck. Then I went inside and stopped the music. VICTORY! It’s small, but it’s mine!

That was great, easy and annoying victory! I love that they actually apologized.

It certainly didn’t take them long to change their ways!

