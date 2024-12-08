Costco Customer Talked About His Experience Using Their Auto Financing Program. – ‘You’re typically going to get anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 right off.’

Did you know you can finance a car through Coscto?

I sure didn’t!

But now I know more about it, thanks to a TikTokker named Jon who shared his thoughts about his experience with the program.

Jon bought a Toyota 4Runner through the Costco program and began his video by listing what he thinks is good about it.

He said, “Being linked with an assigned [approved] associate at the car dealer. They require a certification program [with Costco] and they’re familiar with the plan. They’re familiar with the membership incentives. They link you up with a senior seller most likely, and the dealership is familiar with the program.”

He added, “There’s also typically a discount baked in that the manufacturer provides a rebate to the dealership from Costco. So you’re typically going to get anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 right off your invoice just because you went through Costco.”

Jon continued, “Costco will sign you to dealerships near your Costco location so that also made it easy for me to find the Toyota dealership that was near my Costco location and approved with the Costco Auto Program. Not all dealerships are approved with the Program across every manufacturer. I went through a [ Toyota] manufacturer that was.”

Jon also said that he was able to negotiate directly with the finance department and he could bypass junior sellers, so it streamlined the process.

The TikTokker had one negative point about the program and said, “Now, with that said, it’s still a car dealership. They’re still not incentivized to work on your behalf, so you do have to negotiate a little bit and pay attention to the agreements that you’re signing to make sure they don’t add excessive fees to the invoice.”

Jon ended his video by saying, “Still worth using, just keep in mind when you’re using it that it’s not 100% foolproof, you still have to pay attention to some things.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

