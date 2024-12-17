Couple Decided To Cancel A Few Streaming Services To Save Money, But Family Members Who Were Freeloading On Their Accounts Took It Personally

People can get addicted to many different things. And when that thing is taken away from them, they are likely to even burn bridges to get that thing back.

In this case, a couple decided to cancel a few streaming services to save money, but the family members who were using their account for free felt personally attacked when they lost their Netflix fix.

Jokes aside, should the couple subscribe again to keep the peace?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for cancelling streaming services? My boyfriend (26 years old) and I (25 years old) live together and used to pay for various streaming services (HBO max, Disney plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and an anime one he uses) and he lets his parents and sisters use it. A couple of months ago we decided to stop paying for Disney Plus cause we weren’t watching anything on it.

It happens. But there would be “consequences” they weren’t expecting.

His mom always talks about shows she wants to watch on Disney and that we should start paying it again. This weekend we decided to cancel our Netflix too because, again, we weren’t using it and we decided if there is ever something we want to watch on there, then we will get it again.

They sound very responsible with money.

Well, his aunt calls and starts lecturing him about his finances and that he shouldn’t spend so much money that he doesn’t have enough left to pay for the Netflix. She also says that she is using it and needs him to pay.

Wow.

I was there, so I said: “Tell her she can pay it, that you can change the card information and that she can pay if she wants to use it”. Now the aunt talked to his mom and they are saying I am an ******* because I am ‘forcing’ my boyfriend to spend all his money on me so he can’t pay for the things they need.

AITA?

That was a low blow and a half.

Let’s see what Reddit’s take is on this situation.

A commenter shares their thoughts.

Someone cautions her that it could happen again.

This reader mentions a few important points to consider.

Another reader chimes in.

This person shares a similar story with a better outcome.

Something to consider.

Don’t get addicted to TV shows, kids!

Who knew a cancelled subscription could start a family feud?

