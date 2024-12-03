Customer Claims That Managers At Jimmy John’s Watch Employees On Cameras. – ‘Let me tell you how it’s real.’

You’re being watched…

At Jimmy John’s!

A TikTokker said that he believes Jimmy John’s employees are being surveilled while they’re on the job.

The man told viewers, “The Jimmy John’s crisis response team is real. Let me tell you how it’s real.”

He said that he told a worker to clean the bathroom at a Jimmy John’s location and that the employee put on gloves and gathered cleaning supplies.

The worker then took slices of bacon on his way to the bathroom to eat.

He then told viewers he got a call from corporate and said, “It’s the people on the cameras, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you better stop little bacon bathroom boy.’”

The man said that the corporate Jimmy John’s folks told him to dump the entire bucket of bacon because of contamination concerns.

He then admitted that he took the bacon home instead of throwing it away.

Remember, Big Brother is always watching…

This is weird…

