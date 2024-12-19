Customer Sounded Off Against Companies That Offer Refunds Instead Of Replacements For Missing Items

Would you rather get a refund or a replacement for a product you ordered that’s no longer available?

Hmmm, that’s a good question…

Everyone has their own opinion about this, and a TikTokker named Michael chimed in with his own thoughts on the matter in a viral video.

Michael said, “Does anyone else feel like businesses are cheating them by offering refunds instead of replacements?”

He said that he got screwed over twice in one day. The first instance was when his food order from Grubhub showed up with half of the items missing.

Michael called Grubhub and got a refund, but he explained, “Grubhub, I don’t want a refund. I want my fries. I’m missing half the food that I ordered. A refund is useless to me.”

The same day, he also got the shaft from Amazon.

Michael explained, “There was something that had been on my wishlist for a really long time. It went on sale on Prime Days, and I was like ‘I’m gonna get it.’”

The Amazon package had water damage and needed to be sent back.

Once again, Michael got a refund. He said, “I push back on this. Amazon is only going to do a refund. They won’t do a replacement. That’s not their policy.”

He explained, “If I want to repurchase it, I now have to repurchase it at normal price, which is $80 higher. So I’m not going to be buying this thing.”

Michael ended his video by saying, “Why are companies allowed to get away with just doing a refund instead of following through on their obligations, giving you what you paid for, and offering a replacement instead?”

