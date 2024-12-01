Deceitful TV Station Owner Wasn’t Willing To Pay A Consultant’s Services, So He Threatened To Take The Station Off The Air And Gets Him To Pay Double What He Owed

Not generalizing here, but many people with money try to cheat, lie, and find a way not to pay.

Greedy owner tries to rip off my friend, ends up paying him double. My first job out of college was for a local TV station. The owner was (and still is) the worst human being I’ve ever met. This guy has money, but he will cheat and lie. Anything to get out of paying his bills.

When I started working there, the owner had just signed a contract with DirectTV to become part of their broadcast package. Since they were at the time purely a local TV station, this meant that we had about 2 months to upgrade our system so that we can start broadcasting to DirectTV customers in the entire Bay Area. Every day, that we fail to do this past the deadline means that the owner would suffer a penalty, per the contract.

Not knowing about how any of this works, the owner hired a friend of mine to come in as a freelance consultant. My friend told him that for about $15k USD, he can get a system that will automate the entire process, which of course this guy didn’t want to pay. He tasked my friend with finding a cheaper way (around half) AND to pay for all the hardware upfront and get reimbursed later.

Knowing what a piece of garbage this guy is, I warned my friend not to front the money because he wouldn’t get paid back. The guy just smiled, and said, “Watch me.” So he made it work. We went live on schedule and the owner was happy. Then my friend went in and presented the guy with the bill.

Immediately, the usual excuses starts, “Oh, I’m a little short this month, can I pay you later?” Then my friend pull out the trump card. Not only did my friend threatened to take all the equipments back and takes the station off the air. He reveals that in order to get the uplink working for cheap, someone had to come in EVERY DAY and code the broadcast manually.

It’s not a terribly complicated procedure (takes less than 5 mins), but of course, no one else at the station knows how to do it but him. So either the owner can pay him what he’s owned, PLUS a $2,000/month “consulting fee,” or the station goes dark and he starts paying the penalty to DirectTV. The owner paid… fast.

So instead of $15k, he ended up shelling out more than double that amount. As my friend lapped up his $2k/month fee for close to a year before he felt bad, and finally teach someone there how to do it. Moral of the story: only thinking about short term gain will always cost you more in the long run.

Moral of the story: Never mess with someone who knows what they are doing.

