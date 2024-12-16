DoorDash Driver Said The Company Steals Tips From Workers And A Recent Lawsuit Against The Company Proves It’s Real

So, let me get this straight…

DoorDash isn’t making enough money, so the bigwigs at the company have resorted to stealing tips from drivers?

That’s what’s going on, according to a woman named Mo, who posted a video all about it on TikTok.

She started her video by saying, “Is DoorDash stealing tips? Apparently, it is.”

Mo showed a screenshot from an article titled, “DoorDash Agrees to Pay $11.25 Million to Illinois Drivers to Settle Tip Fraud Lawsuit.”

She said that DoorDash paid the settlement to “resolve allegations that operators of the food delivery app had tricked its customers into thinking that money they paid as tips would go to boost driver’s pay.”

Mo told viewers, “So you’re still getting $10, but they’re paying you less.”

She added, “And the customer is paying more of your wage. I don’t know, you guys. I am always positive, but shame on you, DoorDash.”

I don’t like the sound of this!

