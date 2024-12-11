Driver Shares All The New Rules Around Getting A License In Texas

Do you think the DMV bigwigs get together and say, “Hey, how can we make getting a license more annoying and more difficult?”

Well, it sure seems that way…

And a woman named Cheryl posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the frustrating experience she had while trying to get a REAL ID in Texas.

Cheryl said, “My husband and I went to go renew our licenses today here in Texas and just in case you didn’t know, there’s a lot of new requirements because I haven’t had my license renewed since 2018.”

She continued, “We have now made three trips back to the house to get documents and stuff.”

Cheryl told viewers, “You are required to bring your driver’s license, a social security card. You’re supposed to have your marriage certificate which they said I didn’t have to have but online, it says you do.”

She continued, “And you’re also required to have your birth certificate but it has to have a seal on it. Just make sure you have that birth certificate with a seal. So, you also have to have your vehicle registration and insurance.”

Cheryl ended her video by saying, “So, there’s the information. I hope it helps someone and keeps you from having to go back to your house three times.”

Cheryl posted a follow-up video and explained, “We don’t have a star on our license yet and so apparently, I looked it up and this is called ‘Real ID.’”

She added, “When I first got my driver’s license, we showed all that but it’s not all in the system.”

Well, this sounds annoying…

