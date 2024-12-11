December 11, 2024 at 6:47 am

Driver Shares All The New Rules Around Getting A License In Texas

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@theycallme.cheryl

Do you think the DMV bigwigs get together and say, “Hey, how can we make getting a license more annoying and more difficult?”

Well, it sure seems that way…

And a woman named Cheryl posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the frustrating experience she had while trying to get a REAL ID in Texas.

Source: TikTok

Cheryl said, “My husband and I went to go renew our licenses today here in Texas and just in case you didn’t know, there’s a lot of new requirements because I haven’t had my license renewed since 2018.”

She continued, “We have now made three trips back to the house to get documents and stuff.”

Source: TikTok

Cheryl told viewers, “You are required to bring your driver’s license, a social security card. You’re supposed to have your marriage certificate which they said I didn’t have to have but online, it says you do.”

She continued, “And you’re also required to have your birth certificate but it has to have a seal on it. Just make sure you have that birth certificate with a seal. So, you also have to have your vehicle registration and insurance.”

Cheryl ended her video by saying, “So, there’s the information. I hope it helps someone and keeps you from having to go back to your house three times.”

Source: TikTok

Check out what she had to say.

@theycallme.cheryl

Texas driver’s license renewal requirements #documents #licenserenewal #license #dmv #texasdmv #psa #listenup

♬ original sound – This is Cheryl

Cheryl posted a follow-up video and explained, “We don’t have a star on our license yet and so apparently, I looked it up and this is called ‘Real ID.’”

She added, “When I first got my driver’s license, we showed all that but it’s not all in the system.”

@theycallme.cheryl

Replying to @rancherethan #Texas #sunday #reply #dmv #drivers #driverslicense #texasdmv #licenserenewal #ruraltexas

♬ original sound – This is Cheryl

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Well, this sounds annoying…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter