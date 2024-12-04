December 4, 2024 at 12:20 pm

Employee Was Fired From Chili’s For Complaining About Her Job Online

by Matthew Gilligan

I know all of you young folks out there like to put your entire lives online, but let me offer some words of wisdom: don’t complain about your job on social media…because it’s probably gonna backfire and get you into trouble!

A woman named Kat took to TikTok to talk about her job at a Chili’s restaurant and let’s just say that it didn’t go so well…

Kat said that she doesn’t like when Chili’s customers ask for certain things, such as lemon water and butterfly steak.

She said, “Girl, you’re at a Chili’s. So many times a day I just wanna say: ‘Hey! You’re at Chili’s. Hey, guess where you are? You’re at Chili’s.’”

Kat continued, “Like, I don’t care if I get fired because of this. There’s no way I would but, like, if any of my managers are watching this, keep scrolling.”

Little did she know what was coming next…

Check out the video.

Kat posted a follow-up video…and guess what happened?!?!

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared a story.

And this individual spoke up.

Maybe she should’ve kept all that to herself…

