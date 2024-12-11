Employee Was Getting A Lot Of Calls Because His Number Was Posted On A Learning Center’s Website, So He Gave Out False Information About The GED Tests They Were Giving

Receiving wrong number calls once or twice is bearable… but 15 to 20 times a day is just insane!

10 dollars and a pencil. A few years ago, after changing jobs, I found myself in a new office, with a new phone number. After some orientation, training, and other new-hire stuff, I finally get to sit down and do the things. I get my voicemail and answering machine set up, set up the email, and the phone rings.

“Good morning, engineering.” “Yeah, when can I take the GED test?” “Sorry, wrong number.” The phone rings again. “Seriously, when can I take the GED test?” “Like I said, wrong number. Bye.”

This went on for weeks, 15-20 calls a day. People screaming at me for not being the Adult Learning Center. One day, an epiphany: “This isn’t the Adult Learning Center?” “Nope” “Do you know the number?” “Check Google” “I did, this is the number on their website.”

Oh really? A little Google-fu of my own, and I dig up a few numbers, and give them a call. They tell me that they don’t maintain their website, there’s nothing they can do about it, and it’s not their problem. I’m just going to have to “deal with it.” My favorite line of that conversation was, “What are you going to do about it? I work for the State, you don’t. Bye bye!” And you can imagine that “bye-bye” just dripped with the condescension that only hubris and decades of Karenhood can muster.

Oh. Hell. No. Let’s dance. The next day… “Good morning.” “When can I take the GED test?” “We give that on request. It takes about an hour and a half. Come on down.” “Oh, awesome. How much it it?” “10 dollars. Bring a pencil. We’ll sharpen yours, but we can’t supply them. Budget cuts, you know.” “Naw, I get it. See you in a bit.” “Take your time. They don’t like me telling you this, but if you get here before we close, they HAVE TO give you the test. See you when you get here.” “Thanks, man. See you later.”

Now for those of you who don’t know, the GED test takes a WHOLE DAY. It also usually costs upward of $100, depending on the state. In the state I was living and working at the time, it was around $200. As such, it was only offered at certain intervals.

So, as I was telling dozens of people PER DAY that it was $10, took 90 minutes, and offered on request. I’m sure that they were absolutely inundated with angry people with freshly sharpened #2 pencils, waving their $10 bills and demanding the test that the guy on the phone told them they could come and take.

Every morning, I checked the website to see if my phone number was still on there. I also took the liberty of crawling around and getting the phone numbers for some managers. I was happy to hand these out when people called back to complain that they hadn’t been allowed to take the test.

“Head back down there, and ask to speak to [Manager’s Name]. And tell them that they called the number on the website and this is what they were told.” It took them about 6 more weeks to change the website. For some reason, all of the managers’ numbers disappeared from the website as well.

It’s funny how “nothing we can do about it” changes when there are consequences!

