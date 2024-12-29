Everyone At Work Was Required To Dress Up As A Milkshake For Halloween, So One Employee Had A Custom Shirt Made For The Occasion

Dressing up for Halloween can be fun, but if you’re forced to dress in a costume you hate, it stops being fun.

In today’s story, one employee does not like the group costume idea at work but finds a funny way to participate.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

I was a Halloween Scrooge but MC landed me the best costume So I really am not a “group participation” type, and I especially hate /having/ to participate, so when my office decided to do a group Halloween costume, I was like absolutely not. It’s required, and we are all going to be 🥁🥁🥁 MILKSHAKES! 🤦‍♀️

The costume idea was actually pretty specific too.

We were all supposed to wear a little whipped cream and cherry fascinator and dress as our favorite flavor of milkshake. I hate milk shakes. I hate stupid kitschy costumes.

The customers didn’t even understand the costumes.

I said if y’all are forcing me to be part of this I’m going to have to fix your idea. My wonderful coworker made a Lactaid shirt for me lol. Nobody coming into the store even understood what the rest of the girls were supposed to be dressed as but everyone got a laugh at my Lactaid shirt after hearing the explanation.

What a horrible costume idea! I wouldn’t want to participate either.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

