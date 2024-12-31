Everyone Was Enjoying A Nice Family Meal Until The Oldest Sibling Spoke Up And Accused The Parents Of Being Awful

A lot of families have skeletons in the closet they’d rather not talk about, and if those topics come up, it can be awkward for everyone.

In today’s story, one sister accuses her parents of being “abusive,” but another sister jumps in to defend the parents.

As you can imagine, drama ensued.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for calling out my sister at family dinner? I (18F) was having dinner with my siblings and parents the other night, 20M, 22F, 23F. My Sister (23F) made a comment about her childhood and how we were thrown into the foster system because our parents were “abusive” and how were eating diner likes it’s nothing.

She finally broke the silence.

The room was silent and she kept eating her food. I then spoke up saying that if anyone in this house was abusive it was her and then stood up to show a scar she had given me when I was little. She then told me I had no right to say that and thought we moved past it.

The rest of the meal was silent as well.

I then commented that she had no right to call our parents “abusive” when they have never hit us or treated us wrong in anyway. All they had done was struggle to make ends meet for us. No one talked after that. AITA?

It sounds like there’s more to this story, like, why were they in foster care?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

The older sister probably knows more.

She probably has no idea what her sister dealt with.

Sometimes silence speaks volumes.

This reader shares her perspective.

It might be a good idea to have a heart to heart with her sister.

She should have believed her.

