His Friend Thought That His Hospitality Meant Everything Is Free, But When He Gives Him A Call For The Costs The Friendship FraysUntil The Host Gives Him A Bill.

AITA for giving a friend a bill after hosting him? A friend came to visit my country for 10 days and stayed with me and my partner. To show his gratitude, he brought us 4 bottles of wine , around €6-8 each. We drove him for over 1,000km for a few days to take him on adventurous trips around the country. It’s usually expensive to rent a 4×4 and hire a tour guide here. We were essentially his driver, tour guide and host. We prepared a guest room for him with toiletries in his own bathroom, made all bookings, and prepared camping gear for him.

I thought the wine he brought would even out our “service” for him, and we picked him up at the airport at 4:30am to be a good host. However, every time I took out my card to pay for our meals, he sat silently. I was happy to treat him for the first meal or two as a host, but after 6 days (like 7 meals), his silence unsettled me. The same when we had to pay for attractions, gas or groceries. No thank you, no offering, nothing. Just sat silently. I admit I was never upfront with him about finances. I just assume as an adult in his 30s with a professional job in Germany, he would offer to pay for his share, chip in, or take turns to pay for meals.

He also never mentioned paying us back for the hotels we paid for him. I consulted him on the prices before booking, so he should know he had to pay. He only brought $200 cash here, and his hotels were already over $200. He didn’t seem to plan to pay us back in cash. I was antsy. He also rented a sedan for city sightseeing in between but the car rental was at the airport. We gave him a ride to the airport at first, and he hinted he wanted more rides from us to take him home after he dropped off the car, and a ride to the airport for his 4:20 am flight. I told him to take a taxi, it’s less than €6. On his last day, a few hours before he flew, he still mentioned nothing. We presented him with a bill for his hotel, meals and groceries. He seemed taken aback. We told him we spared the gas in exchange for his wine.

AITAH for giving him a bill that listed out all his expenses? As a host I should be more gracious, or upfront if I were transactional, but his silence, not even a thank you, upset me and made me give him a bill. This person is not close to me. We met on a trip 8 years ago and hadn’t seen each other for 6 years. He was interested in seeing my country.

