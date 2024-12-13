Frustrated Arby’s Employee Hatched A Plan After Getting Tired Of His Manager’s Favoritism and Mistreatment, And She Was Never Seen Again

Fast food jobs can be a rite of passage, but working under a difficult manager can make them unbearable.

So, what would you do if your manager blatantly played favorites, treated you unfairly, and left you to pick up the slack? Would you grin and bear it? Or would you find a way to push back?

In the following story, one Arby’s employee had enough of their terrible manager and hatched a plan. Here’s how it played out.

The Great Arby’s Avalanche In high school, I had a typical fast food job at Arby’s. Most of the job was very easy and surprisingly fun unless there was a real bad manager who happened to be working that day. Well… our store had a real gem female manager who was very out and open about her hating men. She was a lesbian (nothing wrong with that) and made it very clear to all males that she absolutely did not matter to her. She would give females extra breaks, allow them to be late, give them free food, etc. The males, on the other hand, were treated like actual piles of dog doo-doo.

Fed up with mistreatment, he hatched a plan.

The manager would leave us alone during busy times and sit in her car. She would take an insane amount of smoke breaks and whine and complain at us when she’d come back, and things would be all backed up. Eventually several months of her garbage attitude and clear hatred got the best of me and one day I had enough and I hatched a plan. Arby’s, at that time, used to take ‘call ahead’ orders on large workplace or party orders. People would call in and say they needed X amount of sandwiches for a luncheon. These call-in orders didn’t need to be verified in any way, and anyone could call these in.

The first thing he did was enlist some help from a friend.

I heard a different manager one time explain to someone that if someone were to call in a $300 order and ditch it, he’d probably get fired for allowing that much beef to get wasted (the roast beef product at Arby’s is treated like gold). One day I knew this manager was working with me and I executed my plan. About halfway through the shift, I used the bathroom and texted a friend who was willing to help me. I simply texted him, ‘IT’S GO TIME!!’. My buddy then calls our store and puts in an order for 200 roast beef sandwiches. At that time, it would be about $300-350.

After the order was placed, the manager was mad because she had to make all of the sandwiches.

This didn’t affect me whatsoever because I was on drive-through that day and didn’t need to make food. My manager immediately gets mad that she had to make all this food and starts the process. After about an hour she finishes and goes on a tirade about how stupid everyone at that store is.

No one knows what happened for sure, but the manager was never seen again.

Over the next 2 hours, it was next to impossible for me to hold in my laughter as I could tell she was growing very angry and worried that the order was never getting picked up. I started noticing her making phone calls to other managers and upper management about what to do with 200 roast beef sandwiches. Eventually, it was time for me to clock out and go home, so I did. Over the next several times I worked I noticed I was not with this idiot manager anymore. In fact..I never saw her ever again. She either quit.. Or was fired. I guess I’ll never know.

Wow! Making that many sandwiches at once couldn’t have been fun.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this story.

Here’s a similar story but with a cake.

Very good point.

Hopefully, the policy has changed since this happened.

This seems to be the common reaction among readers.

Someone like that needs to be fired. Favoritism doesn’t belong in the workplace, so she should never be a manager again.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.