Girlfriend Bakes Vegan Brownies For Boyfriend, But He Can’t Handle The Texture. So She Throws Them Away In A Fit of Rage.

Baking for a loved one can be a win on all sides, but if one or both parties end up unhappy, it could be a sign to stay out of the kitchen going forward.

This guy’s girlfriend baked him a thoughtful batch of homemade vegan brownies, but when he admitted he couldn’t handle the chewy texture, things took a turn.

Despite explaining it has nothing to do with her baking, the situation quickly escalates.

Read on for the story.

AITA for being ungrateful and not eating the brownies my gf made for me? Yesterday my gf surprised me with some homemade brownies. She baked them specifically for me, she was so thoughtful and used all vegan ingredients. It made me feel both so valued and cared for but also stressed because I knew I wouldn’t like them, because I can not handle the chewy texture. But she didn’t know that. I love the chocolate flavor so she must have thought i would like brownies too. I thanked and then told her I’m really not good with chewy textures. She insisted that I take a bike so I did. I could barely swallow it. I smiled and hid my disgust the best I could because I knew she would be offended.

Nothing says ‘I love you’ like choking down a chewy brownie for love… and survival.

I must suck at faking my reaction because she immediately asked me does it really taste that horrible? I said it no it’s not about that, I just can’t handle the chewy textures. I told her it has nothing to with the taste or her baking and not to take it personal. Unfortunately she did. She told me I’m ungrateful and I could just take few bites and tell her I will save the rest for the later like a normal person. I apologized and said I don’t think I will be able to take more bites. That really upset her. She said fine I will f*****g throw them away then and throw them into garbage.

Well, at least now she’s throwing them away…that’s one way to get rid of the evidence!

She was so upset the whole time and decided to not stay over so I gave a ride. She was upset during the ride too and slammed the door when she was leaving. I don’t know how to feel all about this. AITA?

Is he the one in the wrong for not eating something that literally made him gag?

Reddit thinks not.

This person says, uhhh it’s not like he puked.

This person thinks she’s the AH for surprising him with something he hates.

And this person can hardly understand why she got THAT mad.

Welp…

Looks like he’s in a bit of a sticky situation…chewy brownies and a side of relationship tension.

