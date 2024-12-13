Grandmother Blamed Aunt For Cousin’s Attraction To Bad Boys, But She Told Her Grandmother Why The Uncle Is The One To Blame

Sometimes it seems like there’s a double standard for a boy’s behavior and a girl’s behavior when dating. Is it okay for boys to play the field but in poor taste for girls?

In today’s story, an uncle was the ultimate player when he was younger, and now his daughter is attracted to boys who behave like he did. Yet, he doesn’t quite see the connection.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA For laughing and saying “What goes around comes around” because my uncle’s daughter is hanging out with boys who were exactly like him? Following my (16) uncle Tommy’s own definition, Tommy was the biggest player back in the day. He’d be messing around with multiple girls at once, chasing them wherever he’d go like a dog or something. My mum and aunts would constantly tell Tommy it was wrong, but he wouldn’t care and my granny thought it was all cute and encouraged him. Well, fast forward to now, and Tommy is furious because my cousin Mariah (14) is talking to boys who are literally exactly like he was.

Tommy and Granny are blaming Mariah’s mom.

Tommy’s arguing with my cousin’s mum Sophia because Mariah is hanging out with/texting these boys instead of doing her schoolwork. Tommy even got Granny involved and they’re both blaming Sophia for who Mariah’s talking to. Granny was over at ours the other day and was talking about how worried she and Tommy are about Mariah.

OP told Granny that Mariah’s behavior is Tommy’s fault.

I didn’t try hiding it and was just laughing. Granny was like this isn’t funny, Mariah can’t be behaving this way, and she shouldn’t be hanging around “skirt chasers” I told her “What goes around comes around,” and basically that it’s karma because Tommy was a “skirt chaser” himself and now he has to be on the other end with his own daughter hanging around boys who were exactly like he was. Granny was so mad that she left early, which she never does.

OP is wondering if she shouldn’t have said what she did.

My Mum and two of my aunts were over as well. All three of them agreed that what I said was funny and technically true. But I’m old enough to know that it’s one of those times when you laugh about it privately but not to their faces. And it was something for an adult to talk about in a serious matter, not to bring up as a joke. I know I probably am, but still, AITA?

What OP said is probably true. Mariah is probably attracted to boys who are a lot like her dad, whether he likes it or not.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

