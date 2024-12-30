Guy Trips In His Neighbor’s Front Yard While Out Running, But Instead Of Apologizing For Trespassing He’s Out For Revenge

We’ve all been there.

You’re out on a walk or a run and everything is going smoothly. Then suddenly, before you even know it, you’ve hit the ground.

It’s disorienting and can sometimes be a little embarrassing too.

But when you’ve tripped over something that you didn’t know was there, how do you react?

For most people, they pick themselves up, dust themselves off, and get on with their day.

Not the guy in this story though. Instead, he needed to get revenge.

Read on to discover how he swiftly made himself the most hated person in the neighborhood.

AITA for informing the municipality that my neighbor’s front yard is dangerous? Last week while going on a run, I tripped and nearly fell when I walked around the first corner. My neighbor with a house on the corner had apparently just paved his front yard. Not only that, the tiles were the same color as the side walk, but were a few centimeters higher. Overall, he did a really terrible job on putting them in (clearly he did not pay a professional to do this for him).

Yikes! Let’s see how this situation continued to escalate.

I confronted him about this, explaining that I think this is a danger for people who walk there. He disagreed, claiming people had no business walking over his property.

So I contacted the municipality to inform them that I think he created a dangerous situation, and to ask whether this was allowed. Apparently it was not!

Uh-oh. Read on to find out how this guy felt.

The municipality forced him to remove the tiles from his yard, and gave him a fine for causing a dangerous situation. However, the neighbor immediately knew it had to be me who snitched. He informed my other neighbors I’m a Nazi who turns in his own neighbors (it doesn’t help I’m the only white person on the block).

I am relatively new in this city and neighborhood so I am not aware of any social rules. I certainly did not want to make enemies with all my neighbors. AITA?

On the one hand, that does sound like a tripping hazard, but did he take the situation too far by reporting his neighbor?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

This person called the guy’s behavior what it was: trespassing.

While others pointed out that he’d brought race into the situation completely unnecessarily.

While this person had a clear message for the poster.

Maybe if he watched where he was going, he won’t trip!

