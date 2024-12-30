Have A Holiday Party You Need To Attend? This Woman Has The Perfect Mac & Cheese Recipe That Will Make You A Legend.

There are few things better than a good macaroni & cheese dish.

TikToker @Tinekeyounger is going viral for her amazing recipe that looks so good everyone just has to try it.

She starts right off in the video giving the instructions, which is a nice change of pace compared to many other recipes where you have to hear the author’s whole life story. She says, “Let me show you how to make mac & cheese for this holiday season.”

She then immediately goes into how to make the pasta. She says, “Boil your pasta, get it out of the way. I use cork screws because all that cream gets all in the hole and it gets all up in there, so you bite into the cream and the cheesiness. It’s better than elbow pasta.”

Definitely a good idea!

She then gets into the cheeses, which she says you need to shred on your own. Never use pre-shredded. She gives the following instructions for the cheese, “One pound of mozzarella.” she then cuts in to say, “I don’t remember if I said it yet, but we’re using a pound of pasta.” then she continues with the cheeses, “A pound of Colby jack. Half a pound, or 8 ounces, of sharp cheddar. Toss it all together and mix it up and divide half of it.”

Wow, that is a lot of cheese!

She adds in some seasonings and creates her rue and mixes in her cheese. After mixing in her pasta, she is ready to send it off to the oven. She shows herself putting the pasta and sauce mix into a pan and says, “I’m going to layer my mac & cheese. I’ll do a small layer first, then layer this generously, then this last layer, then layer the top with a bunch of cheese. I’m going to put it in the oven at 350 for about like 25-30 minutes.”

Wow! When that came out of the oven it looked absolutely delicious.

If you want to try this, you’ll want to watch the full video to get all the details.

It only takes about 3 minutes to watch and it is worth every second.

You can see the video here:

@tinekeyounger Showing yall how to make Mac N cheese for this holiday season🫶🏼 ♬ original sound – Tini👩🏼‍🍳🔥

The people in the comments seem to love it as well.

To start with, here is a list of the ingredients from a friendly commenter.

Here is someone who gave it a try, and loved it!

This person has trouble making mac & cheese, but other people gave her tips.

That is the best-looking mac & cheese I’ve ever seen. Can’t wait to try it.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.