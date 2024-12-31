Have You Ever Seen A Black Friday Sale And Wondered If It Was Really A Good Deal? According To This TikToker, You May Be Getting Ripped Off.

Shopping on Black Friday and other big sale days used to be a fun way to get some amazing deals.

According to TikToker @liz.pop, however, that is no longer the case.

She went out shopping and realized that some stores jack up the prices ahead of time, only to lower them back to normal on the big day. Her video starts with her saying, “It is literally Black Friday right now and I want you to look at this.”

She cuts the camera to show an Ember tumbler and says, “It says it is originally $179.99 and the Black Friday deal today is $143.99, and look at these dates, 11/24 to 11/30.”

Ok, that seems like a decent deal. What’s the problem?

She explains, “Ok, look at this. I bought this exact item for my dad for his birthday on November 23rd.” She then shows that the one she bought is indeed the same one that is on sale for Black Friday.

I’m betting she got an even better deal.

She ends the video explaining, “16oz travel mug, in black, for $80. So, they literally upped the price by so much.”

Wow, that is a huge markup just before the ‘sale’.

I would be so mad if I paid the extra for it.

Check out the video below for the proof.

Read the comments to see what others have to say.

This person claims that this is inaccurate.

Here is someone saying there are no good sales anymore.

This person had something similar happen.

You can’t trust these stores anymore.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!