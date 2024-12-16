Husband Was Horrible To His Family For Years, So His Ex-Wife Served Him Payback When He Least Expected It

Some people get their revenge in big, bold ways, but others wait until the perfect moment to pounce.

One woman’s final moments with her abusive husband involved some creative retaliation that was sure to stick with him long after their marriage ended.

Mom revenge My mom in the final days of her ex still living in their house took petty to some new levels.

Most would agree that her husband totally deserved it.

He was a very abusive husband, beat his kids and wife for years, and as a kid I would day dream about slipping him something, but I never did it. My mother in the final days had some fun revenge.

She waited until the perfect moment to enact her plan.

He was a hunter, and she “accidentally” let the door to the garage open one day. He had his bear and bobcat out there, and the dogs went straight for them, tore them up. He actually cried about it.

Then she decided to hit him where it really hurts.

Another day, he had a job site way out in the woods. No bathrooms around. She slipped laxative in his coffee. He had to poo lava in a bucket with no TP.

Sometimes revenge is the long game!

