He Attempted To Squeeze Past Her In Line, So She Gave Him A Taste Of Karma With One Well-Timed Cough

When you live your life letting other people walk all over you, even the smallest rebellions can feel like a big deal.

When one impatient man tried to push past her while boarding a train, she decided she wouldn’t stand idly by any longer!

Read on for this cathartic tale of petty revenge!

My first petty revenge So I’ve always been a people pleaser and goody-two-shoes, including when it comes to letting people board a train or bus before me. Well, a few days ago, I had my first little petty revenge in my life. I was waiting to get on a train that was just rolling into the station. Like everyone else, I was waiting patiently for the train to stop so we could get on.

But not everyone was so patient.

I then noticed a middle-aged man kind of frantically walking about, obviously trying to get ready to board first. I was a bit irritated as he decided to stand right in front of me, although there were still wide spaces open to my left and right, but I thought, “Oh well.” The train finally stopped, the door opened, and people, as is custom and polite, got in two lines by each door to file in.

Suddenly the impatient man is back…

Although the man had previously gone to a completely different entrance, it seems the line there wasn’t moving fast enough for him, so he came back to the door I was at. And would you know it, he had no intent of standing in the back of the line but tried to squeeze in between the two lines to get in first.

And he’s not going to back down.

As people were filing in and this guy came to try to squeeze past me, all of a sudden, I’m standing directly beside him and can tell he’s going to try to push past me too. Never until this day have I done something intentionally petty, but something clicked in me here.

So she decided she wasn’t going to let it slide this time.

As this rude man tried pushing past me, I lifted my arm slightly to my mouth and started coughing the most disgusting and vile cough I could muster in that moment. And oh. My. Goodness.

His reaction was priceless.

The look of pure disgust, shock, and horror that came over this man’s face was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. He even stumbled back a bit. I looked at him and got on the train before he could. I know it’s small and not super petty, but it gave me such a good feeling anyway.

Hopefully this is the first step in a more assertive attitude!

What did Reddit think?

Some people just have no compassion!

Oh how things have changed!

Sometimes it’s just the principle of the thing!

Push your way in? Enjoy the smell!

A little karma never hurt anyone – especially when it’s as well-deserved as this one.

Even the smallest petty moments can feel triumphant!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.