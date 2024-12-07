Son Decided To Leave His Mom’s House For A Fresh Start With His Dad, But Mom Reacted With A Devastating Ultimatum

Growing up with divorced parents often means balancing two worlds, which is a lot of weight on anyone’s shoulders.

A young man’s decision to reconnect with his father and pursue independence sets off an emotional storm with his mother that leaves him questioning everything.

AITA for moving away from my mom and grandma? I’m a 20-year-old male. When I was about 8, my mom found out that my dad had cheated on her, and they got into an extremely nasty divorce. My dad got 15 percent visitation (so every other weekend) and 50 percent legal custody.

Over those beginning years, my mom made me hate my dad, which is understandable due to him cheating on her, but whatever. She made me hate him by making me hate going over to his house and all of that fun stuff.

After many years, I was finally an adult and could do my own things, but she wanted me to keep living with her. I moved from Pennsylvania to Alabama, and well, that’s where stuff is hitting the fan.

About mid-October, I went out and visited my dad. While I was there, he asked me to go and live with him for a few months and then go off to the military. He told me to inform my mom and my grandma before I made any decisions.

I told them, and, well, after I told them, my mother freaked out and went haywire. She threatened to put herself in a mental hospital, saying she wouldn’t get out if she did.

She told me that after my 15-year-old husky passes, I no longer have a home with her. My mother also told me she will no longer cultivate a relationship with me. She is basically disowning me because of this.

I told my dad, and now he’s moved up my moving date from the 6th of December to the 22nd of November—so just over a week away. And now I’m stressed. AITA?

He sought independence, but instead he found a breaking point. But at the end of the day, he’s an adult now.

He may have grown up torn between two sides, but this time, he gets to choose his own path.

