He Helped An Older Couple Move, But Days Later They’re Claiming That He’s Not Done With The Job Until He Organizes The Boxes

It’s really important to make sure everyone is on the same page before starting a job, even if it’s a one time thing to help a family friend.

Otherwise, someone is bound to get upset!

In today’s story, the job is helping an older couple move.

The person who helped thought he was done, but the older couple thinks there’s still a lot more for him to do.

Let’s dive into the details to see who’s right and who’s wrong…

AITA for refusing to help someone organize their house ? Basically what happened was i was helping this lady move all of her furniture back in after she got her floors done in her house. She is a friend of the family but isn’t family, and i spent a lot of time moving extremely heavy things back in, like couches, dressers, tables and A LOT of boxes. After i helped the lady, she thanked me and gave me only about 100$ for the help. I was grateful for it honestly, regardless of how much it was. The lifting left me sore for a day or 2 because of just how heavy it was, and I’m a very strong guy.

According to the lady, the job isn’t done.

Fast forward to today. The lady called me and claimed that i wasn’t done and she only paid me and let me leave because it was “raining” and that i needed to help her and her husband set up the boxes in her house. This totally caught me off guard because i agreed to help the lady move. I did not agree to organize her house. Now she is making me feel like i did something wrong and I’m bad for business because i don’t want to help them organize the boxes (because there were so many!). She was very hostile for some reason.

He doesn’t plan to help her any more, but he will if he’s wrong for not helping more.

I will admit they are an older couple, but note that they are the ones that packed these boxes and i was never told i had to do that . Basically she feels as if i am scamming her out of her money for services that she paid for, but to me if she ever mentioned that it was apart of the deal i would have declined to begin with because that’s just simply too much work for 100$. Basically i decided that i would not be helping her finish, and right now the family members who are friends with her are upset with me and think that I’m wrong for not returning to help her. So this is my question – AITA here ? If i am ill take accountability for my wrongdoing and attempt to make it right.

It sounds like there’s a communication mixup.

Clearly, they weren’t on the same page about what he was expected to do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks his job is done.

He was underpaid.

He should charge more if he goes back.

He could return the money so she doesn’t feel scammed.

It’s unfortunate when trying to help someone backfires.

She should just be grateful for the help.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.