He Loves Traveling With His Friends, But He’s Considering Not Going On This Year’s Trip Because His Friends Are Making Paying For Everything Too Complicated

AITAH, if I don’t want to go on vacation with my friends because they try to micromanage the expenses? I (30m) have a group of five friends from university who are around the same age as me. For the past two years, we’ve gone on vacation together—first to Mexico and then last year to Egypt. We’ve always had a great time, and we get along well. However, when it comes to sharing costs, I find myself struggling. It’s not the group that has an issue; it’s me who has the problem.

Everyone makes a good living.

To provide some context, we all met at university nine years ago and have been working for the last five years. Our university was ranked number one in the country at the time (though I no longer keep track of the rankings), and we all landed jobs just a month after graduation.

I mention this to illustrate that we are all financially secure; I know for a fact that each of us earns between €80,000 and €100,000 annually.

Paying the bills on vacation gets awkward.

In terms of vacation costs, I typically spend around $3,000 for each trip, which is more than my friends spend since I’m more comfortable with spending. Additionally, I’m aware that the vacation money we receive amounts to at least double what any of them has spent on these trips. So this is the problem I have: every night, they ask for a check, start checking off items for everyone, and then make that person pay exactly that amount. To me, that’s embarrassing: getting nasty looks from the waitress who doesn’t make in a day what these people make in an hour, waiting there for ten to fifteen minutes while they argue about who had what, and then starting to count bills and coins to pay.

These friends are very specific about what they pay.

I suggested we split the bill five ways, but they don’t want to do that. They have mentioned that I’m the only one who drinks alcohol with dinner and that it’s not fair if they have to pay extra for it. We are talking about maybe two euros. I even offered to pay more, but they still refused because some are not big eaters and don’t think they should pay extra for others. It’s four vs one. To make matters worse, they spent every night comparing Uber bills because, maybe I paid a couple of euros less for the ride…

This might be the final group trip.

So now they are planning a trip for this year, and it could be the last one as some of them want to start families, but I’m thinking of saying no, I can’t do this anymore.

I enjoy our trips, but getting a pay request of three euros because I had a couple of glasses of rum someone else bought at the supermarket at our hotel messes with my mood. But I’m also the only one who has a problem with this, and I want to ask if I’m the problem or if this is just a really strange way to handle finances.

