He Planned To Test Out His New Car On A Road Trip, But Then His Mom Tried To Force Herself Into The Vacation

AITA for leaving my mum home after she added herself to a trip I organized? I choose to organize a solo trip drive from my town to our family’s sea house. Usually, it’s a 4h drive, but I decided I wanted to take many detours to test my recently bought car. Making the drive around 8h long.

The day before leaving, my mom, who is also in love with our sea house, heard about my plans. And decided she wanted to come, too. The problem is she is the passenger-driver type of person, and going 1 km/h over the limit is a death penalty for her.

I love being alone, and I like going to our second house because, in this period, the town is empty and quiet. My mum also like the peace of this place, but she hates doing something that she doesn’t like. And my drive would be restricted to going from A to B. And I wouldn’t have the same degree of freedom that one gets when being home alone.

So, I tried to tell her I’d rather go by myself. And after a short talk, I left. She didn’t look upset, but my sister said she called me a jerk a few times after I left. AITA?

