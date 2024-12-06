He Tried To Train His Son To Take Over The Family Business, But A Recent Argument Makes Him Want To Cut Him Off Completely

Parents always want to help their children in any way that they can, but that help isn’t always appreciated in the way it should be.

AITA for wanting my son to give me back the family business he can’t take over? I 74M have a son who is 47M who got arrested for a DUI over 15 years ago and he is unable to find a regular job. He has ADHD, is married, and had two daughters. I hired him in my small business which is an office setting many years ago to give him a job for his family.

I have trained him, given him ample opportunity to be successful, and allowed him to hire multiple members of his wife’s family and friends. I am still keeping the business afloat for him financially, and his wife works a well paying full time job. They bought almost a million dollar house this year and spend money rapidly like putting their kids in multiple travel sports which cost several thousand a year. I am not one to tell them how to spend their money but I’m providing context for the story.

My son and I had an agreement that I would receive a percentage on any new clients we find which I have found myself. I’ve had my business for over 50 years. I enjoy working but being 74, I get tired and stressed easily but it keeps my mind occupied.

My wife and I recently purchased a small home, and my son came over to help me move a fridge. He started yelling and swearing at me this past week and told me I’m spending too much from the business with my wife and our new home. I hired some contractors to paint and put in new floors. He told me he was only giving me $9,000 of a $36,000 payment I am owed. My wife and I are on a fixed income.

I told him to get out, and he had a big outburst swearing, carrying on, and stressing me out. He doesn’t even do his job, and I am always doing the brunt of the work. I have decided to take my business back and all my clients and work on my own. He can figure the rest out himself. I’m tired of his lack of commitment.

His wife and him have also alienated my other children and family due to their awful drama and bullying tactics. They didn’t attend a family event over the weekend we had, and honestly it was the most fun I’ve had in a long time. My younger son and daughter both refuse to be around this son and wife due to how awful they have treated them. My daughter hasn’t attended a holiday in two years because of this son and his wife and she finally came this past weekend and we had a great time. AITA to cut my son out of my business?

