Kid Was Raised By His Grandparents After His Parents Abandoned Him At The Hospital, But Now His Parents Are Back And Blaming Him For The Way Things Worked Out

When you’re pregnant, you have nine months to figure out how you’re going to raise your baby and plan accordingly.

For most people, that’s enough time.

In today’s story, the parents decide at the last minute that they don’t want to raise their baby.

Thankfully, the grandparents step in to raise him, but years later, the parents come back.

They’re bringing drama with them.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for rolling my eyes during a serious discussion my grandparents son and sons wife wanted to have with me? So clarity is that my grandparents son and his wife are my biological parents. But I (17m) have been raised by my grandparents since birth and do not recognize their son or his wife as my parents. Biological parents, if I have to be honest about it, but my parents are my grandparents to me. But I call them both grandparents and parents depending on the situation.

My biological parents had me in their mid 20s but they “weren’t ready to be parents” and asked my grandparents to raise me at the last minute, like 2 days before I was born last minute. They (my biological parents) actually walked out of the hospital and just left me there. Called my grandparents first but they were gone by the time my grandparents got there.

I grew up around my paternal family minus my parents. I didn’t “meet” them until earlier this year. I’m close to aunts and uncles who are more like siblings in some ways but also like aunts and uncles. Cousins I’m close to as well.

My grandparents are my favorite people though and I’m SO glad they raised me. They were amazing grandparents turned parents again. About a year and a half ago my biological parents returned and told the family they had kids. My grandparents didn’t push me to interact or meet any of them so I stayed out of it. My grandparents only interacted twice.

My biological parents chased after them to be more involved, but my grandparents said no. The extended family didn’t see them often either even though my biological parents really tried to act like it was all one big family around them again. The discussion of inheritance and wills came up and my biological parents wanted to know if their kids had been added as equal grandkids and they said they heard I was being treated like a kid and why was that happening. I was no more their kid than the other grandkids and I shouldn’t take priority as a grandkid either since I was one of the oldest. I didn’t need anything.

My grandparents kicked them out and told them to get lost (in their more mature nature). This brought my biological parents to me and asking to have a serious talk and them blaming me for my grandparents not wanting to know their kids better. I rolled my eyes when they brought it up and it made them mad, and I just shut the door on them.

My grandparents were outraged they approached me for the first time ever to shame me for their decisions that were not mine. But then my grandpa’s brother was saying they had a point and that caused a fight between my grandparents and him and made me question stuff. AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

Here’s a great summary of his situation.

