Healthcare Worker Said That People Should Never Drive With Pens In Their Pockets. – ‘It was inside their lung cavity.’

A nurse educator named Omar posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why it’s a bad idea for them to drive with pens in their pockets.

Omar said it’s a good idea to remove items from pockets before driving like pens and name tags for safety reasons.

He told viewers, “We had a patient involved in a car wreck, the airbag went off. They had a pen in their pocket. It was inside their lung cavity where your lung is located.”

Omar added, “I just wanted to put that out there as a reminder to everybody. Stay safe, drive safe, be careful.”

He ended his video by saying, “Airbags are lifesaving, but they can also be harmful due to the sheer velocity that they are deployed. Putting this out there to make sure people are aware!”

