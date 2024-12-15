Her Brother-In-Law Said Something Inappropriate To Her, So She Told Her Sister And Now She Feels Bad Their Marriage Is In Trouble

Living with other people can get uncomfortable at times.

AITA for telling my sister and boyfriend the inappropriate thing my BIL said to me? I live with my sister, Emily, her husband Connor, and their son Owen. The other night, my boyfriend Marcus came over to hang out and some athletic snuggling ensued. After Marcus had left, I heard the baby crying and ended up in the hallway with Emily and Connor after Owen was put back to sleep.

Emily had asked if Marcus was still in my room and I told her no, he had left. Connor then says “Thank God, I could hear you downstairs with my noise cancelling headphones on!” I was embarrassed that he had heard anything and even more so mortified that he had said that in front of my sister. I apologized and hoped that was the end of it. As Emily goes back downstairs, Connor turns to me and says “Don’t be sorry. Now I have something to enjoy later.” I tried to brush it off, as Connor often makes inappropriate remarks and I have always just ignored him in the past. I jokingly said “Don’t you mean you’ll be thinking about Marcus?” and he responded “No, Marcus is too quiet, I didn’t hear him. I only heard you.” Connor then goes back downstairs and I retreat to my bedroom. I couldn’t stop thinking about what he’d said and how uncomfortable it made me.

So I texted Marcus to ask him if I was overreacting. Marcus was absolutely FURIOUS. He wanted me to tell Emily, but I was hesitant, as I didn’t want to make Emily and Connor fight. I told him I would talk to her in the morning, hoping it would blow over and Marcus would forget about it, but he texted Emily. Emily then came into my room and I started crying, saying that Connor’s comment had bothered me but I didn’t want to make it a big deal. Emily said that she would talk to Connor about it in the morning and make him apologize. I told her it didn’t matter and it wasn’t a big deal, but she insisted that he needed to apologize for it, especially since he has made inappropriate comments before and knows they make me uncomfortable. The next day, I could tell something was tense between Emily and Connor, but I came home late, so I didn’t interact with them much. Right before I went to bed, Emily asked me if Connor had apologized and I told her I hadn’t even talked to him, so no.

Today, I heard Connor and Emily arguing downstairs, but I couldn’t make out what they were saying. Eventually, Connor storms upstairs and I hear him say, “No, I’m not going to! It’s not my fault that none of you can take a ****ing joke!” I know they were talking about Wednesday night. I knew Emily would be upset, but I didn’t know Marcus would be so angry and I didn’t know it would cause this giant fight between Emily and Connor. AITA for saying anything at all?

