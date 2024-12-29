Her Good Reputation Let Her Shift The Blame For Her Mistakes, But An Investigation Exposed Her Lies And Ended Her Career

Navigating office politics is a rite of passage in the business world, but some players take the game to a whole new level.

One colleague weaponized her charm to shift the blame for her mistake onto an unsuspecting teammate.

Made me your fall guy, have fun being fired. Many years ago, when I was fresh out of university and working with this big company that mainly dealt with import/export, I was an optimistic, fun, pour-all-in kind of guy. Less than six months into working there, I was given a very big project that, truth be told, was way out of my league and capability.

I didn’t realize the whole point of the project was to hammer me back down to Earth and actually do the job within a certain level of reasonable expectation. So, I did my best. Weeks of sleepless nights doing the job somehow managed to gain traction, and I was later assigned a support team and a main team.

Everything was going great until an executive, Elizabeth, messed up big time with a major shipment. Being out of the loop, I didn’t realize this mistake when Elizabeth came to me with the problem — a shipment that could be used parallel with the project I was handling. “Sure, happy to help,” I said.

Elizabeth was someone we all knew as the innocent, happy-looking, short girl. She had a sweet, cute voice, was always nice, and seemed harmless — a real-life psycho.

By the time corporate found out about the problem with the shipment, Elizabeth had managed to convince those in charge that the fault lay with me. Not just merely convincing them, she had fabricated evidence and paperwork pointing directly at me—some even with my signature.

It was so convincing that I actually thought it was my fault. Given the magnitude of the mistake, I was sure I would be forced to resign.

After confiding in my mentor, he advised me to consider the grey area in this mess, try to figure out what had gone wrong, and at least learn from it. Which I did. I spent hours of my remaining time reviewing what exactly had gone wrong and how either the company or I could have handled it differently.

Rather than understanding the problem, I began to notice inconsistencies — different time stamps, dates, and specifications in the logs, database, and communications with partners. Given the situation, the only person with any kind of motive to orchestrate this was Elizabeth.

Naive as I was, I confided in Elizabeth before reporting this to the relevant parties. She acted as though she were my ally, but secretly she went to those same parties, claiming that I was “being cornered” and trying to frame her for the mistake. Her sweet, high-pitched voice worked its magic, and they believed her.

I was reprimanded hard without anyone even looking at the evidence I’d gathered. Frustrated and stressed, I called my mum.

Despite being only a teacher, my mum is very influential. By the next day, I was meeting one of the major shareholders of the company (a man my grandfather had helped send to university when he had no funds or support). Over drinks with the CEO after their golf game, I presented my case. They were professional and gave me the benefit of the doubt.

By the end of the meeting, I managed to show the CEO that there were significant discrepancies that had somehow slipped through the cracks. On Monday, the decision to force my resignation was halted.

A second independent investigation was carried out, this time under the CEO’s supervision. Both the auditor and the IT team who interviewed me agreed there were mismatched logs in the database. That launched a whole new hunt. No longer focused on scapegoating the new kid, they had a real problem to solve.

It didn’t take long for them to find out who was behind it. Lo and behold, it was Elizabeth — along with a long list of other shady things she’d done in the past. Some of her schemes tricked people, while others involved colleagues who had knowingly gone along with her. The ending was sweet. Elizabeth was fired with no compensation or recommendation.

The nonsense she had pulled got her blacklisted by prominent companies. Last I heard, she married a rich guy and became a housewife. One thing that really shocked me was that, to the very end, she stuck to her narrative: “I’m the victim; they’re framing me.” If it weren’t for the hard evidence of her two-faced behavior, I’m sure many people would have believed her.

