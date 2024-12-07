Her In-Laws Make Every Family Meal Awkward By Trying To Get Their Pescatarian Son To Eat Meat, So She Wants To Call Them Out On It

When going to a family dinner, it can be expected that there will be multiple people with different dietary requirements.

What would you do if your in-laws kept pressuring your husband to eat meat even though he has been a pescatarian for years?

That is what the wife in this story is dealing with, and she is thinking about calling them out, but she doesn’t want to cause drama.

Check it out.

WIBTA if I ask my in-laws to stop questioning my husband’s dietary restriction? My (28M) husband and I (26F) have been married a little under a year. We’ve been together since college. I grew up in a pescetarian household, and have maintained those eating habits for myself as an adult.

Most people adjust their diets as they grow up.

My husband was brought up eating meat, but told me he’s always had qualms about it himself, and ‘tested out’ being vegetarian for some time when we was a young adult.

Even though he was not a pescetarian when he and I started dating (at 20) he is now fully pescetarian (and even stronger in his conviction than me!). It’s been 5 or so years that he is fully pescetarian. His family (extended and immediate) knows this, and we’ve spent many family meals/holidays together.

They just don’t like his dietary choices.

What irks me is that every time we are at his parents, they still offer him meat, and act surprised when he doesn’t have any. He’s explained to them “I don’t eat meat anymore” multiple times, but it keeps re-occurring. His parents are very young so I doubt this is a memory issue. It feels like they are trying to undermine his choice, and they seem to hold this against me, despite the fact that I never forced/force him to do this!

Oh, she knows.

His mother will often makes comment “oh so you really don’t eat any meat anymore?” His parents have no issues accommodating their nieces / nephews who are severely picky eaters, but they routinely don’t prepare anything pescetarian (so we end up eating what we’ve brought if we’ve brought a side or dish). And then his parents will say “Oh we’re sorry, we didn’t realize you wouldn’t eat any of the food!” Maybe I’m in my head a bit about it but it feels intentional. I don’t mind bringing our own food when we go, but everyone obviously takes from what we bring, and we end up with almost no options. I don’t expect them to change their cooking habits for us, but the comments seem unnecessary.

I would try to have a calm conversation with them about this.

WIBTA if we (or I) say something to them about this? I realize their house their rules, I just feel like it’s become disrespectful to the point that I don’t want to keep participating. I don’t expect them to cook a fully pescetarian meal, but I wish they’d stop pushing something on my husband that they (should) know he doesn’t eat anymore. WIBTA?

I would bring it up more as a question on what they want her to bring to ensure they get enough food rather than accusing them of being intentionally mean.

Let’s see what the people in the comments suggest.

Here is someone saying the issue should be addressed by the husband.

This person went through something similar.

Here is someone saying the husband needs to deal with it.

This commenter says it is definitely intentional.

This person wonders what the husband says about the situation.

His parents are definitely doing this intentionally.

The question is, why?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.