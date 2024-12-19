Her Pregnant Friend Has Really Negative Energy, So She Called Her Out For Putting A Damper On Her Own Pregnancy

Negativity is often an energy drain, sucking the fun or joy out of experiences.

This is a big problem when you need support from the person who is being negative.

See why this woman has had enough of her pregnant friend’s attitude.

AITA for telling my pregnant friend I can’t stand her complaining anymore? I am 7 months pregnant and my friend Cassie is too, about 7 weeks ahead of me. At first it was awesome being pregnant together. We’d vent about things, talk about how excited we are, plan mommy-to-be dates, etc. But now her attitude has been rubbing me the wrong way and I can’t stand talking to her about it anymore.

It’s become toxic.

She’s gone from occasional venting to texting me upwards of 5 times a day about every horrible symptom she has. What bothers me is that I also have a lot of the same irritating pregnancy symptoms, but when I try to sympathize she pulls the “Oh, just WAIT until you’re at _____ weeks!” card as if it’s some strange competition. So I dropped the sympathy angle and decided to just send her positive messages instead. But she totally sidesteps my attempts at positivity or my suggestions and complains about something else. For example, if I suggested a medicine I took for heartburn she’d reply “no I’ll just throw it up.” If I tried to suggest that she take some time off work because she’s clearly unhappy, she’d reply “I can’t I don’t have enough sick days.” Which is fair, I guess, but it gets old very quick being shot down over and over. She ignores all my upbeat messages about staying strong and that she’s almost there and that she can do it and replies with “I’m miserable” instead. What pushed me over the edge is she also stopped asking me about my pregnancy completely. Never checks in with me, never asks about my baby and when I try to share anything positive she hardly acknowledges it. I went from feeling like we were in this together to feeling like she is the only pregnant one.

Enough is enough.

I finally snapped when she texted me about her swollen ankles for the 20th time. I said that I’m already anxious enough with my own due date creeping up and that her negativity is ruining my own pregnancy. I told her that I’m not feeling great either, but I’m not sending her lists of ailments every morning and I suggested she start venting to her husband instead. I obviously hurt her feelings— she read it and hasn’t spoken to me since. I feel completely justified, but my husband said I shouldn’t have said anything, that she’s “Clearly struggling more” and that I should just basically treat her with pity because she’s so unhappy. I think she’s a total downer and I don’t need that energy weighing me down, but now I’m wondering if I’m being insensitive. She is so close to giving birth and clearly having more complications than I am. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

