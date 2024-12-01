His Sister Told Him She’s Going To A Friend’s Wedding In Florida, But She Lied About Her Destination And Who She’s Going There With

Lying is never a good idea.

Tell too many lies, and they’re bound to catch up with you, especially if they’re big lies about important parts of your life.

In today’s story, a man has been helping his sister and his niece financially, but then he finds out that she’s been lying to him about a lot of things.

He no longer wants to help her.

Let’s see how the lies unravel…

AITA for telling my sister my support for her and my niece ends in January after I found out she has been lying? My sister (25F) has a 4 year. The baby daddy is the run of the mill deadbeat. Does not work, avoids court appearances, lives with his mother, does not even have a state ID. I have been supporting my sister for 3 years. She was staying with our mom, but something happened to her and she now lives in a retirement community so she does not have the same amount of space.

He doesn’t blame his sister for what happened.

My mom asked me to make sure my sister is okay. She is the baby. I get it she was young and the father of her child played a good act. I do not blame her for that.

He helps out a lot.

So I cover childcare, and rent for my sister. I will spot her when she needs other stuff like school supplies, food, clothes for my niece. She is a manager at Target. When she has to work late I will let my niece sleepover.

He basically splits the childcare duties with his sister.

I generally had pick ups because I get off at 5. She generally handles drop offs. I will take care of dinner and my sister handles bath and bedtime.

His sister lied to him.

My mom recently let the cat out the bag that my sister is going to Europe on the 12th to the 17th. My sister told me she was going to FL for her HS friends wedding. She asked if I would be willing to handle watching my niece. I said sure because she has been working late putting in long hours at work.

His sister has a boyfriend.

I pushed our mom and got the truth. She is seeing someone, has not told them she has a kid. He thinks my niece is my child and she helps me out from time to time. He has met my mom, she seems to like him.

He gave his sister an ultimatum.

After I found out I confronted my sister, she apologized. I told her I don’t care she has until January. She told me I was being cold and misogynistic. Since I told her if she wants to date as a single mother you have an obligation to be transparent with the people you are dating that you have a child. She said she can separate the two, and I told her no she cannot.

His sister has lied a lot.

She has a daughter; you cannot lie and say she is my kid so you can have fun and not scare people off. I don’t understand the dating scene, having a kid at 21 with another man that is not in the picture is a huge red flag. I told her so is lying about having a kid. This does not work either way.

It sounds like his sister would lie to her boyfriend forever…

I asked does she plan to pretend her daughter is mine forever? She said I am like a father to my niece anyways. AITA? I know this may get harder for my sister especially my niece without my support she cannot afford where she lives, she cannot afford daycare on Target pay.

His mom is afraid.

My mom has told me I do what is best for my niece. She is afraid if she push my sister too much she will break down. My mom is afraid what happened to our aunts daughter will happen to my sister.

Basically disowning your own child so a guy will like you is pretty messed up.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks he needs to prioritize himself.

His sister is being unreasonable.

He needs to cut her off before January.

She might abandon her child.

His mom isn’t helping.

I feel so bad for his niece!

Can you imagine this being your mom?

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.