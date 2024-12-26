December 26, 2024 at 6:47 pm

Hobby Lobby Shopper Was Angry When She Looked At The Fine Print On The Plates She Bought. – ‘Now everyone is paying the price.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@gwend0ll

Always read the fine print!

And I guess that now goes for plates, too…

A TikTokker named Gwendolyn posted a video and showed viewers how the plates she bought from Hobby Lobby ended up surprising her…and not in a good way.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on her video reads, “POV: You did a Tik Toc hack for Thanksgiving and now everyone is paying the price.”

Gwendolyn showed viewers that she paid $1.99 for the plate…but there was something else on the label that made her react.

The label on the plate also reads, “Not intended for food use.”

Source: TikTok

She made clear in her caption that the plate wasn’t meant for serving food and was only for decoration.

Her caption reads, “Sooo if anyone saw that tik tok hack about using charger plates for bigger room on thanksgiving … I guess dont ? or do ? YOLO.”

YOLO, indeed…

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@gwend0ll

sooo if anyone saw that tik tok hack about using charger plates for bigger room on thanksgiving … I guess dont ? or do ? YOLO #hack #thanksgiving #thanksgivingdinner #chargerplates #dinnerplates #hobbylobbyfinds

♬ You might think Im crazy – •~💋grxnde💋~•

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a story.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer admitted their shame…

Source: TikTok

She was pretty surprised by this!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter