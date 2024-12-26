Hobby Lobby Shopper Was Angry When She Looked At The Fine Print On The Plates She Bought. – ‘Now everyone is paying the price.’

Always read the fine print!

And I guess that now goes for plates, too…

A TikTokker named Gwendolyn posted a video and showed viewers how the plates she bought from Hobby Lobby ended up surprising her…and not in a good way.

The text overlay on her video reads, “POV: You did a Tik Toc hack for Thanksgiving and now everyone is paying the price.”

Gwendolyn showed viewers that she paid $1.99 for the plate…but there was something else on the label that made her react.

The label on the plate also reads, “Not intended for food use.”

She made clear in her caption that the plate wasn’t meant for serving food and was only for decoration.

Her caption reads, “Sooo if anyone saw that tik tok hack about using charger plates for bigger room on thanksgiving … I guess dont ? or do ? YOLO.”

YOLO, indeed…

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

