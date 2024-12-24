Homeowner Showed A Hack For Getting Rid Of Mold In Refrigerators

Mold in fridges in no bueno, so we all want to learn about the best way to get rid of that nasty stuff, right?

You better believe it!

And that’s why a TikTokker named Ashley posted a video and showed viewers how to get ‘er done!

In the video’s caption, Ashley wrote, “I see black mold in the seal of fridges a lot of the time. If you spray hydrogen peroxide and use a magic eraser to wipe away the mold, then spray hydrogen peroxide and just let it sit. Hydrogen peroxide will actually kill black mold and keep from re-growing!”

The text overlay on the video reads, “Did you know that Hydrogen peroxide actually kills black mold and that bleach only bleaches it?”

I did not know that!

Here’s the video.

No more mold!

