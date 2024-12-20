Horrible Lady Complained About Dogs Barking At Her At The Park, But She Didn’t Realize That It Was Actually Private Property

Who would’ve thought a stranger could create such a huge scene on someone else’s property!

In today’s story, an annoying lady invades private property mistaking it for a public park. Then she yells at the homeowner because their dogs are parking!

Check out how things quickly got out of hand…

AITA Because I Asked Strangers to Leave my Private Property?

So I live in an area that seeing a lot of new builds. My husband and I have the last large lot on our street (lived here for 20+ years). Probably 800 people lived here when we bought our house, now it’s 10,000+). It’s about 1.5 acres. We installed a big play area a few years ago for nieces/nephews/eventual grandkids. It’s on the opposite side of our lot, pretty far from the house, there’s a path that goes from our second driveway. It’s landscaped and we purchased it from a contractor who was replacing some other park, so I can see how people mistake it as a town park.

Everyone enjoys their little playground…

This happens often that people stop to play, and I usually don’t care. But we don’t encourage it, as we have two giant dogs who will bark at strangers who come in the yard. I put up some blatant signs that say Private Property and Beware of Dog. Right now it’s still cold here, it’s an early Friday morning, and I opened the door to let the dogs out. They stay in the yard and ignore anything outside the yard.

This is where it gets bad…

The dogs start barking, I hear yelling. I run outside. There’s a couple and their kid playing on the playground. I call the dogs back and put them in the house. I go over to apologize and let them know it’s not a public park. As soon as I get within earshot, the Mom starts yelling, “What is wrong with you! We’re calling animal control on you!” “Who let’s their dogs just run around a park, get a fence!”

They broke into a fight!

I hate confrontation, so I get a little shaky. I tell her, it’s not a park, it’s my yard. She says, “Get out of here! Getbaway from us!” I point to the signs and tell her that it’s not a park, it’s our yard and they need to leave. She starts going on about how it’s illegal to leave a play area open (it isn’t) and it’s illegal to let your dogs off leash in this neighborhood (it isn’t, there are almost no bylaws here yet). I tell them again to just leave and they weren’t allowed to be on the property.

This is INSANE!

My dogs are in the big window barking, and her husband is screaming that I should “train my dogs before they kill someone” (they’re bred to guard, and detain intruders (historically, we don’t train them as guard dogs). This made me angry more than anything because I’m an irrational animal lover. I called the police. When they saw I was on the phone with the cops, they started shouting about me being a Karen and started getting in their car.

They wanted to take it on social media!

Their poor kid was crying, and the woman said, “Watch what happens when you end up on Reddit and we tell people where you live!” So, here you go Reddit. My kids checked and didn’t find anything about it here, so I’ll post it first, and I hope she does post something. I’m sorry my dogs scared them, but the screaming and threatening was so over the top and honestly deranged.

My kids want me to end this by asking if I’m the AH because I’m old and I want people to get off my lawn?

YIKES! That was rough!

She clearly didn’t see that coming!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this one.

This user blames the annoying woman.

That’s right! This user suggests marking the property so people don’t get confused.

Makes sense. This user is also in the favor of marking clear property lines.

This user suggests finding a permanent solution for the future.

That’s right! This user suggests a great idea!

Bigger and clearer signs might solve this problem.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.