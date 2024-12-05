Husband Claimed That He Does Everything Around The House, So His Wife Left The Room And Left Him To Literally Do Everything

In a marriage, it’s helpful to split up the household chores, and if the couple has kids, that also means splitting up the chores that go along with taking care of kids.

Laundry, dishes, cooking, cleaning, running errands – it’s a lot!

In today’s story, a husband seems to think that he has to do everything around the house, but his wife actually has a lot more household chores on her to do list than he does.

She decides to prove him wrong!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for telling my husband that if he wants to say he does everything, then he can go ahead and prove it? I (25f) have been married to my husband (29m) for 5 years. I am a sahm to 2 kids (4f) (1m). While I was making breakfast this morning, DH was breaking down boxes so he could take out the trash and recycling that had piled up over the last week while we were all busy with Halloween activities.

She does a lot more around the house than her husband does.

A box filled with packing peanuts got spilled when he picked it up, and one comment from him and spilling them ended up turning into a big argument about how I don’t help with chores around the house. For the record, the only 2 chores we agreed would be his responsibility were dishes and taking out the trash. Every once in a while I will ask for help with changing a diaper or feeding the kids the food I’ve already prepared, but the 2 main chores he has are dishes and trash. I take care of their laundry, I take them places during the day for their education and entertainment (library, children’s museum, etc). I try to fit a load of dishes in during nap time while our daughter eats lunch to try and help when the dishes are starting to get out of hand, and sometimes if he’s particularly tired after a day, he’ll ask me to help with dishes so he can go to bed.

She left the room and left her husband in charge.

Unfortunately for the past week, both the trash and the dishes went neglected while we were running around doing Halloween activities with the kids. So in the argument this morning he claimed that he does everything and has to beg me to do even just one load of dishes a month. And now he’s told our daughter that I’m being sarcastic because I left to go eat my portion of the breakfast I made for the family in our bedroom. He figures out how to get all the trash taken out, do a load of dishes, feed our son the eggs I made, and find a way to entertain our daughter and keep both kids out of trouble while he’s busy. And that’s still not everything I do, because I managed to find a minute to do the kid’s laundry earlier this week and I’m the one that made breakfast before the argument started. AITA for letting him prove he does everything if he’s going to claim it?

This seems like a form of petty revenge, and I’m here for it!

It seems like her husband has no idea how much she really does.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Her husband needs more chores.

Here’s a good idea…

This is what another mom did…

She could try this…

It’s time for a serious conversation with her husband.

Her husband is about to find out how much she really does!

He should honestly know already.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.